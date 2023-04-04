Kodaline to return to PH on September 14

Irish rock band Kodaline is set to return to the Philippines for a third time for a concert later this year.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Karpos said Kodaline will perform at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang on September 14.

"The Dublin-based modern rock group’s emotional, heartfelt, and powerful anthems make them no stranger to the Filipino audience," Karpos said.

"Returning to Manila for the third time, a Kodaline show brings a special kind of energy rooted from a deep connection between the music and the listener. It’s no wonder their live performance feels like a warm embrace—because when the music speaks to you, it’s even better when shared with others," it added.

Tickets prices will go on sale on April 10, 10 a.m. via tickelo.com.

Kodaline first performed in the Philippines during the Wanderland Music Festival in 2018. The band returned the following year for a full concert.

