LOOK: Ryan Bang honored to be with 'Running Man' cast

MANILA — "It's Showtime" host Ryan Bang expressed his gratitude to be with the cast of the popular South Korean variety show "Running Man" over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Bang posed with the cast during their "Running Man: A Decade of Laughter" show in Pasay.

"Running Man in Manila. Thank you for having me," he said in the caption.

Cast members Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan were supposed to have a show in Manila back in 2020 but this was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

