Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Ryan Bang honored to be with 'Running Man' cast

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 04:59 PM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Bang (@ryanbang)

MANILA — "It's Showtime" host Ryan Bang expressed his gratitude to be with the cast of the popular South Korean variety show "Running Man" over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Bang posed with the cast during their "Running Man: A Decade of Laughter" show in Pasay.

"Running Man in Manila. Thank you for having me," he said in the caption. 

Cast members Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan were supposed to have a show in Manila back in 2020 but this was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  Running Man   Korean variety show   Yoo Jae-seok   Haha   Jee Seok-jin   Kim Jong-kook   Song Ji-hyo   Jeon So-min   Yang Se-chan   fan meet   showbiz news   Ryan Bang  