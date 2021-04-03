Jean Garcia's mother passes away

Jean Garcia shared photos of her mother, Sandra Garcia, in a video montage announcing the latter's death on Friday. Photos from Jean Garcia's Instagram account

MANILA - Jean Garcia's mother Sandra Garcia has died, the "Pangako Sa'yo" star announced across her social media platforms Friday.

In an Instagram post, Garcia said she did not think her mother's death would be "so soon."

Garcia did not say the cause of death.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared the ordeal her mother had to go through days prior to her demise.

She also shared that she had prayed "tirelessly" for her mother to stay alive.

"The past days had been rough. I’ve been tirelessly uttering my prayer petition that your healing would be the best gift that God would ever grant our family. Even bargained and promised to give more time and do my best to take care of you, in exchange of the healing and miracle I am asking and hoping for. But, yes, GOD has other plans for us. Exactly on your 7th day at the hospital, I lost an amazing mom whom I love so deary," she wrote, sharing in the post a video montage of her mother's photos.

She also shared feeling her mother's absence, saying "it will never get easier" over time but promising to make her proud even after death.

"It will never get easier losing you while there are so many things reminding me of you and your love, but in your honor, I will live a life that would have made you proud of me if you were still here," Garcia said.

She went on to pay tribute to her mother to close the post: "You may not be physically here anymore, but your love and light will live on forever. Your memory will forever give me strength. So fly high now my dearest Mommy and do not ever forget that I will carry you here in my heart wherever I go... forever. I love you Mommy... until we meet again, Chic-chic."

RELATED VIDEO: