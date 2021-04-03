Celebrities and their religious devotions
Posted at Apr 03 2021 11:04 AM
MANILA -- As the country observes Holy Week, we take a look at local celebrities who are known for their religious devotions. Some of the stars even professed that they are being guided and protected by their faith.
COCO MARTIN
The lead star of the long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" attributes his success not only to the people who have supported him, but also to his devotion to the Black Nazarene.
ANGELINE QUINTO
Singer-actress Angeline Quinto is another devotee of the Black Nazarene. In a previous interview, she said she will never forget how the Black Nazarene saved her adoptive mom, Sylvia "Mama Bob" Quinto, before passing away in November last year.
NOLI DE CASTRO
"TV Patrol" anchor Noli de Castro is also a devotee of the Black Nazarene and has joined the Feast of the Black Nazarene for more than 30 years.instagram.com/iamtunying28/
BOY ABUNDA
Veteran TV host Boy Abunda is known for his devotion to Santo Niño, as well as being a Marian devotee.
DARREN ESPANTO
One of the best singers of his generation, Darren Espanto is also a Marian devotee.instagram.com/darrenespanto/
MELAI CANTIVEROS
One of the hosts of the Kapamilya morning show "Magandang Buhay," Melai Cantiveros is very vocal about her devotion to the Virgin Mary. instagram.com/mrandmrsfrancisco/
MCCOY DE LEON
Actor Mccoy de Leon is another devotee of the Black Nazarene.
GISELLE SANCHEZ
Comedienne-host Giselle Sanchez is a devotee of Black Nazarene for more than 15 years. Sanchez said she recovered from an illness after praying to the Black Nazarene in 2009.instagram.com/gisellesanchez/
KRIS AQUINO
Television host Kris Aquino is a devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. instagram.com/krisaquino/
AI AI DELAS ALAS
Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas is a known devotee of Mama Mary. In 2016, she even received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, which is the highest award given by the Pope to lay people, for her "distinguished service to the church."instagram.com/msaiaidelasalas/
POKWANG
Comedienne Pokwang has always been a devotee of Mama Mary. instagram.com/itspokwang27/
VINA MORALES AND SHAINA MAGDAYAO
Celebrity sisters Vina Morales and Shaina Magdayao are known for their devotion to St. Padre Pio. instagram.com/vina_morales/ and instagram.com/shaina_magdayao/
LOU VELOSO
Veteran character actor Lou Veloso is known for his religious vow to stage the annual passion play "Martir Sa Golgota."
MARIAN RIVERA
Actress Marian Rivera is a devotee of Mama Mary. instagram.com/marianrivera/
