Celebrities and their religious devotions

COCO MARTIN The lead star of the long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" attributes his success not only to the people who have supported him, but also to his devotion to the Black Nazarene.

ANGELINE QUINTO Singer-actress Angeline Quinto is another devotee of the Black Nazarene. In a previous interview, she said she will never forget how the Black Nazarene saved her adoptive mom, Sylvia "Mama Bob" Quinto, before passing away in November last year.

NOLI DE CASTRO "TV Patrol" anchor Noli de Castro is also a devotee of the Black Nazarene and has joined the Feast of the Black Nazarene for more than 30 years. instagram.com/iamtunying28/

BOY ABUNDA Veteran TV host Boy Abunda is known for his devotion to Santo Niño, as well as being a Marian devotee.

DARREN ESPANTO One of the best singers of his generation, Darren Espanto is also a Marian devotee. instagram.com/darrenespanto/

MELAI CANTIVEROS One of the hosts of the Kapamilya morning show "Magandang Buhay," Melai Cantiveros is very vocal about her devotion to the Virgin Mary. instagram.com/mrandmrsfrancisco/

MCCOY DE LEON Actor Mccoy de Leon is another devotee of the Black Nazarene.

GISELLE SANCHEZ Comedienne-host Giselle Sanchez is a devotee of Black Nazarene for more than 15 years. Sanchez said she recovered from an illness after praying to the Black Nazarene in 2009. instagram.com/gisellesanchez/

KRIS AQUINO Television host Kris Aquino is a devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. instagram.com/krisaquino/

AI AI DELAS ALAS Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas is a known devotee of Mama Mary. In 2016, she even received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, which is the highest award given by the Pope to lay people, for her "distinguished service to the church." instagram.com/msaiaidelasalas/

POKWANG Comedienne Pokwang has always been a devotee of Mama Mary. instagram.com/itspokwang27/

VINA MORALES AND SHAINA MAGDAYAO Celebrity sisters Vina Morales and Shaina Magdayao are known for their devotion to St. Padre Pio. instagram.com/vina_morales/ and instagram.com/shaina_magdayao/

LOU VELOSO Veteran character actor Lou Veloso is known for his religious vow to stage the annual passion play "Martir Sa Golgota."