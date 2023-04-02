Jej Vinson's group loses 'The Voice US' battle round

Screenshot from 'The Voice' YouTube channel.

The group of Filipino-American singer Jej Vinson lost the battle round of "The Voice US" in the latest episode of the show.

Vinson joined the show anew together with Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward as Sheer Element.

Their rendition of "I Could Fall In Love" failed to impress Kelly Clarkson, so she chose Marcos Covos to move forward to the next round. No judges also used their steal to get them.

Sheer Element sang "Leave The Door Open" during the blind auditions and made Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson turn.

Clarkson was shocked to see her former team member with a group: "He's (from) Team Kelly from another season. He is incredible. That is insane."

"It was so good and when I turned and I saw Jej, I was like, wait, what? You're incredible. I already love Jej's voice, I just think you're so incredibly tight and you know your vibe," she said.

"You're not picking a coach to already teach you like that, you pick a coach for song selection and that's really key. I can get more jackets and Jej you can have another one."

Vinson originally joined "The Voice US" as a solo act in 2019 and went to Clarkson's team. He ended his journey in the Top 13.

RELATED VIDEO: