Jej Vinson returns to 'The Voice US' with a group

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 02:52 PM

Pinoy singer Jej Vinson with Trio Sheer Element. Screenshot from 'The Voice US' YouTube channel.

Fil-American singer Jej Vinson has returned to "The Voice US" stage, this time with a group named Trio Sheer Element.

In the show's second episode, Vinson sang "Leave The Door Open" together with Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward and made Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson turn. 

Clarkson was shocked to see her former team member with a group: "He's (from) Team Kelly from another season. He is incredible. That is insane." 

"It was so good and when I turned and I saw Jej, I was like, wait, what? You're incredible. I already love Jej's voice, I just think you're so incredibly tight and you know your vibe," she said. 

"You're not picking a coach to already teach you like that, you picking a coach for song selection and that's really key. I can get more jackets and Jej you can have another one."

Trio Sheer Element picked Clarkson and will move on to the Battle round. 

Vinson originally joined "The Voice US" as a solo act in 2019 and went to Clarkson's team. He ended his journey in the Top 13. 

