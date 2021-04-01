Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19, chronicles symptoms through vlog

Singer Angeline Quinto tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, and remains in self-quarantine, as of April 1. YouTube: Love Angeline Quinto

MANILA — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto recently tested positive for COVID-19, she said in her vlog released on Thursday.

In footage recorded on March 26, Quinto said she was exposed to an individual who had tested positive, prompting her to undergo another RT-PCR test. Among their interactions were having a meal at her home.

“Nakasabay ko kumain. Pag kakain, walang mask. Nakapagkuwentuhan kami,” she recalled.

Quinto immediately underwent self-isolation in her room, noting she has companions at home.

On March 27, she got her test result indicating she has been infected.

Among Quinto’s early symptoms were diarrhea and fever, and loss of sense of smell. Her breathing and oxygen level remained stable, she said.

“Buti na lang wala si Mama Bob dito,” Quinto said, referring to her late adoptive mother. “Kung nandito pa ang Mama, baka lalo akong matataranta at mas hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko.”

Through her half-hour vlog spanning a week, Quinto chronicled her quarantine routine, including monitoring of her oxygen level and temperature, taking her supplements and tea, and gargling when her throat is irritated, among others.

At one point, Quinto turned emotional over being isolated, saying she is not used to being idle and not having work for a long time.

By the third day of her self-quarantine on March 28, Quinto lost her sense of taste.

On the fourth day on March 29, Quinto’s companions received their own RT-PCR test results, which all came out negative.

“Sobrang thankful, dahil wala akong nahawa sa kanila. Sana hanggang matapos ko itong quarantine ko ay maging maayos at wala ako mahawahan kahit isa dito sa amin,” she said.

For most of the first week of her quarantine, Quinto appeared to be in good spirits. She said she made it a point to regularly expose herself to sunlight through her window, interact from a safe distance with her companions, and turn to prayer.

Thursday, April 1, was Quinto’s seventh day of self-quarantine.

She reported that her senses of taste and smell have improved as she had rice porridge for a meal. She quipped, “Lugaw is essential!” — a reference to the viral video which prompted an official statement from the Palace regarding food as being essential goods during the lockdown.

Quinto said she will continue chronicling the remaining seven days of her two-week quarantine, with another vlog summarizing the developments.