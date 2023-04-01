Screenshot from Sandara Park's Instagram account

MANILA – K-pop superstar Sandara Park had her own way to take a trip down memory lane, recalling her hit Pinoy song “In Or Out.”

Park uploaded on Saturday a clip of her dancing her own Tagalog song released in 2004 after joining the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.”

And fans, especially Filipinos, found it amusing to see the 2NE1 member dancing the novelty song that has made her so popular in the country.

“Pusong Pinay,” actor-politician Jason Abalos said in the comment section.

“Iconic Miss Maam,” another netizen added.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished runner-up on "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, however, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.

Last February, she also bared that she’s working on a solo album.

The upcoming record will be Park's first solo album since she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group, which was disbanded in 2016.

The four-piece act, known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

Park also visited the Philippines numerous times, including a vacation in Bohol to start 2023.

RELATED VIDEO