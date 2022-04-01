WATCH: Sam Concepcion sings 'Dati' in Tippy Dos Santos' wedding

Photos from Tippy Dos Santos and Gab Pangilinan's Instagram accounts



Singer Sam Concepcion gave guests at the wedding of former MYX VJ Tippy Dos Santos and Miguel Porcuna a major throwback when he and the bride performed their hit song “Dati” at the reception.

Video from Gab Pangilinan’s Instagram account​

“Dati” was released in 2013 for the 2nd Philippine Popular Music Festival where it won the grand prize. It was composed by Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana.

Dos Santos and Porcuna got married on Thursday after postponing their wedding last January amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country at that time.

The couple had a Christian wedding, and their reception was hosted by Dos Santos’ former batchmates at MYX, Robi Domingo and Ai dela Cruz.

At one point after the ceremony, Dos Santos serenaded her husband by singing her own rendition of Ebe Dancel’s “Bawat Daan.”

Aside from being a former MYX VJ, Dos Santos is also a singer and theater actress. She is also currently studying law. Porcuna, on the other hand, is a pilot.

Dos Santos and Porcuna got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, four years since being together as a couple.

