LOOK: Tippy Dos Santos marries boyfriend Miguel Porcuna

MANILA – Former MYX VJ Tippy Dos Santos and her boyfriend Miguel Porcuna have tied the knot.

The two got married on Thursday after postponing their wedding last January amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country at that time.

The couple had a Christian wedding, and their reception was hosted by Dos Santos’ former batchmates at MYX, Robi Domingo and Ai dela Cruz.

At one point after the ceremony, Dos Santos serenaded her husband by singing her own rendition of Ebe Dancel’s “Bawat Daan.”

Aside from being a former MYX VJ, Dos Santos is also a singer and theater actress. She is also currently studying law. Porcuna, on the other hand, is a pilot.

Dos Santos and Porcuna got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, four years since being together as a couple.

In a vlog in February 2020, Dos Santos and Porcuna talked about how they first met.

“A few years back, I met Miguel through my cousin Ate Yen na classmate niya sa college sa nursing. I was 15. Hi, hello lang. Nung 2015, nagkita ulit kami pero walang anything. Nung January 2016, may concert 'yung Oh Wonder. Si kuya mo randomly may padalang cookie shots tapos may mixed CD, tapos may letter na he wanted to take me to the concert,” she said.

According to Dos Santos, she declined to go with Porcuna to the concert because she didn’t really know him that well yet during that time.

Fast forward to October 2016, Porcuna said he dreamt of Dos Santos twice.

“Sabi ko, baka may sinasabi sa akin 'yung cosmic forces or baka si God. Tinext ko si Yen and si Chot. Tinanong ko sila ‘Should I act on this? Try ba ulit?’ Si Chot sabi niya, ‘Maybe the universe is telling you something so just patiently wait for it.’ Si Yen, ang reply lang niya, ‘Magkasama kami ni now, may party kami and we are leaving for the States tomorrow,’” he recalled.

As if fate was playing cupid, Dos Santos took the same flight which Porcuna was in. After they met on the plane, Porcuna offered to take Dos Santos and her mom around, and that was when their love story began.