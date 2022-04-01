MANILA — Veteran actor Tirso Cruz III reached a milestone as he turned 70 on Friday.

On Instagram, Cruz's wife Lynn Ynchausti uploaded a photo of her husband as she shared her birthday message for the actor.

"To my dearest husband, greeting you a very happy, happy birthday from Manila to Ilocos! Though we are not together on your special day because of work, I am sending you this prayer from Proverbs 9:11... For by me your days will be multiplied, And years of life will be added to you. I am blessed and always grateful to God for you. I love you!" she wrote in the caption.

Cruz is in Ilocos for the lock-in taping of ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

The show's producer Dreamscape Entertainment also greeted Cruz a happy birthday through a social media post on Friday morning.

Cruz's "Ang Probinsyano" co-star Lorna Tolentino also shared her birthday greeting for the veteran actor.



