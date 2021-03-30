Mimiyuuuh apologizes over Blackpink vlog

Mimiyuuuh channels Blackpink’s Lisa in his latest YouTube vlog. Screenshot

MANILA — YouTube star Mimiyuuuh issued an apology on Tuesday over his vlog where he channels his K-pop idol Lisa and which shows skits involving the rest of the Blackpink members.

Titled “Mimiyuuuh as Lisa Manoban for a day,” the vlog was uploaded on March 27, Saturday.

In a pinned comment on the YouTube upload on Tuesday night, Mimiyuuuh wrote: “Hi guys! I hope you are all safe and sound! I deleted the parts that are offensive especially to Rosé and her fans. I did not mean to offend anyone!

“This video was supposedly made purely for entertainment but I overlooked some skits that may upset the blinks. It doesn't change the fact that I love these girls. I'm so sorry and this will never happen again. Take care and keep safe!”

The same apology was seen on Mimiyuuuh’s verified Twitter and Facebook pages.

Mimiyuuuh did not specify the since-deleted portions of the video, which drew criticism from Rosé’s fans.

However, comments mentioned parts of the original upload where Mimiyuuuh, in a comedy skit, jested about Rosé having lice due to changing her hair color multiple times, and Rosé’s wits being “on the ground” — the title of her solo single — due to her busy promotional cycle for the song.

Critics also re-uploaded on Twitter clips from the vlog where Mimiyuuuh, pretending to be interviewed as Lisa, joked that Rosé’s album is “saks lang” (adequate), and that the single was originally hers but was instead given to Rosé “to give her a break,” since she was “kawawa” (pitiful).

In a separate selfie video on Instagram, Mimiyuuuh also addressed accusations that he is using Blackpink “just for clout.”

“Girl, I’ve been here since ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah.’ I’ve been supporting them since,” he said, referring to the group’s debut singles in 2016.

Mimiyuuuh has been vocal of his being a fan of Blackpink, frequently mentioning the supergroup in his vlogs.

In his own single “Drink Your Water B*tch,” he even has a line inspired by Blackpink’s signature introduction of being “in your area.”

