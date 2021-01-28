Originally a pop track: The story behind Mimiyuuuh’s ‘Drink Your Water B*tch’

YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh is one of the artists of O/C Records, a label co-founded by Kean Cipriano and Chynna Hortaleza. YouTube: mimiyuuuh

MANILA — “Drink Your Water B*tch,” the viral hit of Mimiyuuuh, was initially a pop track, but the YouTube sensation insisted on a genre switch to “honor his roots,” according to producer Kean Cipriano.

The collaborators shared the story behind the single during a Wednesday virtual conference of O/C Records, the record label co-founded by Cipriano and his wife Chynna Hortaleza.

Mimi, whose real name is Jeremy Sancebuche, is one of the artists of O/C Records, alongside Cipriano’s Callalily, Glaiza de Castro, Unique Salonga, and other promising newcomers.

Cipriano recalled that when he first offered Mimi to make his music debut, the social media star was hesitant.

“Nirirespeto ko ang OPM masyado,” Mimi said at the time, according to Cipriano.

With enough convincing, Mimi eventually got on board. Cipriano sent him a demo of the track, which the music producer felt would reflect Mimi’s brand of comedy.

“‘Yung demo na binigay ko sa kaniya — kasi I was thinking, Mimiyuuuh is an internet sensation on the mainstream side of things — is very pop, with mainstream approach,” he said.

“Binaril niya!” a laughing Hortaleza said, referring to Mimi.

Laughing, Mimi recalled telling Cipriano, “Kulang sa bass!”

“Sabi niya, ‘Kean, hindi ito ‘yung gusto kong mangyari,’” Cipriano added. “Honestly, sobrang natuwa ako. Positive sa akin, e. Gusto ko na hindi niya gusto, kasi, ibig sabihin, alam ng artist ang gusto niyang mangyari.”

Mimi, a long-time OPM hiphop fan who counts the likes of Shanti Dope and Gloc-9 as his idols, then sent Cipriano a peg for the type of track he wanted “DYWB” to be.

“Mimi is really genuine,” Hortaleza said, recalling that the internet star had said he wanted to “honor my roots” with the song.

“Kung ano ang pinapakinggan ko noong bata ako, gusto ko makagawa ako ng track na ganoon,” Hortaleza quoted Mimi as saying.

The recording process proved challenging, as it happened during the earlier part of the coronavirus lockdown, but ultimately rewarding. In that stage of the production, Cipriano finally saw the comedian’s other side, he recalled.

“Makikita niyo si Mimi, bubbly and funny, pero doon sa process namin, sobra niyang seryoso. Meticulous! Detalye talaga,” he said.

“Queen of Details!” Hortelaza quipped.

They provided as examples the precise timing of the lyrics where Mimi mentions “one minute,” and the placement of his memorable “rawr” expression in the track.

“Sobrang collaborative, I love it,” Mimi said, also mentioning co-producer Emil dela Rosa. “And to be surrounded with creative people, ang sarap talaga sa feeling.”

The result: a catchy hiphop song with “a hint of trap,” as described by Cipriano, which has since fetched some 7 million views across its official uploads on YouTube alone.

“Pag nanonood ako ng vlog ko, medyo nag-ki-cringe ako 'pag naririnig ko ‘yung boses ko,” Mimi said. “Pero 'pag itong song na ‘to, narinig ko sa radyo, I’ll be like, ‘Damn, that’s my track!’ Proud po ako talaga sa track na ‘yun!”

