Criza and Josh Worsley walk the "ivory carpet" separately at the Star Magical Prom on Thursday. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Criza and Josh Worsley attended the Star Magical Prom separately on Thursday, after the actress declined her fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" graduate's promposal early this month in a now-viral video.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the "ivory carpet," Criza explained her decision to go solo to her first-ever prom.

"Noong nakita kong nag-promposal si Josh, I was shocked talaga. Hindi ko alam kung anong mapi-feel ko, hindi ko alam kung ano'ng gagawin ko.

"But then, before that, naka-set talaga na I'm going alone. That's the plan na talaga. I want to go alone. I told them, ako talaga mag-isa ang lalakad sa red carpet. Thankfully, naintindihan naman ni Josh na iyon ang decision ko," she said.

Worsley had surprised Criza with a helicopter ride over Manila, after which he popped the question of possibly going to the prom together.

"Actually, muntik na akong mag-yes when he did that, kasi grabe 'yung effort niya. But then I chose to stick sa decision ko. I'm happy," Criza said on Thursday.

Worsley happened to be next in line to be interviewed, and was similarly asked about the much talked-about promposal — and how he took being rejected.

"I wanted to go all out, make sure Criza has an amazing time. I chose Criza because she has an amazing energy, I just love her attitude. I love her personality. I love everything about her. That's why I chose Criza.

"Even though she didn't go with me to prom, I'm so happy for her, and I have so much respect for her," he said.

