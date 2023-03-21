Why Criza Taa declined Josh Worsley's prom proposal

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Josh Worsley asked fellow "PBB: Otso" housemate Criza Taa to be his Star Magical Prom date next week.

Star Magic's Inside News on Monday uploaded an exclusive video of how Worsley's "promposal."

Worsley popped the question to Taa after taking a helicopter tour in Manila last March 13.

"This is my first time going and I love your energy talaga. I want to have fun at the prom as a friend or whatever po. If it's okay if you want to be my partner to prom po?" Worsley asked the actress.

Taa, however, told Worsley that while she appreciates the effort, she really wanted to go to the prom alone.

"Wait. Na-appreciate ko talaga ito lahat, like I really do. Sobrang happy ako na you did this and all. Pero, naka-set na sa utak ko that I'm going to prom alone. Like this is going to be my first prom kasi ever, like I want to spend it by myself but of course we can still like hang out there or what. I really appreciate this. Thank you, Josh," Taa said.



For Worsley, he said that he is happy for Taa and glad that the actress declined in a "nice and comfortable way."

"I am not upset. I am actually happy that I told her that I want to go to prom with her and everything. ... She just said that she wants to go alone. I am supportive of her. So I am happy with her decision po," Worsley said.

Worsley, a Filipino-British charmer Davao del Norte, also joined the recently concluded "Dream Maker" reality talent search.

Meanwhile, after her "PBB" stint Taa went on to appear in various shows on ABS-CBN, including "Kadenang Ginto." She also played Naih in the hit series "He's Into Her" with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

