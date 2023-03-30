New horror film 'Poon' to have all-star cast

MANILA -- Veteran stars Ronaldo Valdez, Gina Pareño, Janice de Belen and Ara Mina are set to star in the upcoming horror film "Poon."

Directed by Adolfo Borinaga Alix, Jr., the film written by Jerry B. Grácio, also stars Jaclyn Jose and Lotlot de Le Leon.

"The CAST of my new film POON. Horror and drama ensue as a family resolve issues surrounding them. Thank you High Cricket for making this happen. Filming very soon," Alix wrote in an Instagram post.

Also joining the film are Althea Ablan, Elora Españo, Martin del Rosario, Joao Constancia, Will Ashley, JC de Vera, Bembol Roco, Rico Barrera, Nella Dizon, Tabs Sumulong, Kiko Ipapo, Divine Tetay and Miggy Campbell.

In one of his Instagram posts, Alix also shared his excitement working with Valdez, Pareño, de Belen and Mina for the first time.

Currently, De Belen is part of hit ABS-CBN series "The Dirty Linen" while Valdez is also gearing up for a new movie with Donny Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa.

