LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, family go on camping trip anew

MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez took a break from his busy schedule to take his wife Sarah Lahbati and their children on a camping trip anew.

Gutierrez and Lahbati are enjoying the great outdoors with their children Zion and Kai in the Mountain Province, according to the geotag on their Instagram updates.

"Cold air, warm fire and good company is all we need. I’ve been looking forward to this moment of slowing down and being in nature with my tribe," the couple shared in one of their posts.

The Gutierrez family also went on a camping trip in July last year.

Currently, Gutierrez is the lead star of hit action series "The Iron Heart."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

