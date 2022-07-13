LOOK: Richard Gutierrez brings family on camping trip

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati enjoyed the great outdoors with their family as they went on a camping trip.

On her Instagram updates, Lahbati shared photos and clips of their family adventure.

Aside from enjoying the greenery and fresh air, the Gutierrez family appeared to have had a lot of fun just by spending quality time together during their camping trip.

In her most recent post, Lahbati thanked Gutierrez for being a good husband and great father to their children.

"I wanna thank you for being an amazing husband, for being my safe place, my rock and a great father to Zion and Kai. More importantly, I’m grateful that you continuously bring us close to nature where I feel the most at peace, where the kids are free to run around, play and where we all get to make beautiful memories that we will forever cherish, thanks to you. I love you. Lord, thank YOU," Lahbati wrote.

In her earlier post, Lahbati said they went on a camping trip to celebrate the birthday of her mother, Esther.

"Blessed to have been able to go up north to celebrate mama’s birthday with the family and to just breathe in the cold fresh air as we set up camp and soak in nature together," Lahbati shared.

Gutierrez and Lahbati pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by a small number of guests.

They have two children, Zion and Kai.