SINGAPORE – Inilunsad na ang kauna-unahang Filipino wax figure sa Madame Tussauds sa Singapore na kamukha ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ngayong araw, March 30, 2022. Taong 2019 pa napabalitang ilulunsad ang nasabing wax figure pero dahil sa pandemya, naudlot ang proyekto.

Si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray sa launching ng kanyang first and only wax figure sa Madame Tussauds Singapore

Dumalo sa unveiling ng kanyang wax figure sa Madame Tussauds Singapore si Catriona at nagpasalamat siya sa lahat ng nag-abang at nakibahagi sa proyektong kinokonsidera niyang isang malaking karangalan hindi lang lamang para sa sarili kundi, sa lahat ng Pilipino.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time out of their day to be here today it means so much to me…also being a Filipino warmly welcomed here in Singapore. And guys, when I said I’ve been waiting for this launch a long time, I really mean it talaga…It was back in 2019 when the news came that I would be honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and two and a half years later we’re finally here, so it means so much to me that you’re all here to join at this moment with me. Maraming, maraming salamat, thank you so much.

Si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray katabi ang kanyang 'kakambal' na wax figure sa Madame Tussauds Singapore

Itinuturing din ni Catriona ang kanyang wax figure bilang kanyang “twin” o kakambal dahil kamukhang-kamukha niya ito.

To be standing here is really quite surreal. I’m so excited for you guys to see her. I always refer to her as “her” or “my twin”…she really looks like me guys…to be here at Madame Tussauds Singapore as the only Filipino, it’s my hope that when our fellow kababayans, our fellow Filipinos walk through these halls that they feel a sense of pride…to represent the Pinoy elevated to the global stage, that’s really something that brings me so much pride and I just wanna say thank you again to madame Tussauds and hopefully in the future, there would be more Filipinos represented within the halls of Madame Tussauds,” excited na pahayag ni Catriona.

Ibinahagi naman ni Eric Mak, General Manager ng Madame Tussauds Singapore kung bakit si Catriona ang napili nilang pagawan ng wax figure bilang kauna-unahang Filipino na kabilang sa kanilang Hall of Fame at kauna-unahan ding wax figure na kanilang inilunsad matapos ang dalawang taon.

Matapos ang mahigit dalawang taon, inilunsad na sa Madame Tussauds Singapore ang wax figure ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

“We’re frequently asked what or who inspires us to select who we work with next, and the short answer is, we listen to our fans. Hot off the back of Catriona’s crowing in 2018, our fans voted for her to be the personality they next wanted to see here in Singapore. We listened and in 2019, we were honored to invite Catriona to sit for our team and the painstaking work began. Unfortunately, due to the many restrictions we’ve all been living with these past two years, we’re only today, being able to unveil Catriona’s figure, our first Filipino figure to Madame Tussauds Singapore…With the easing of travel restrictions between the Philippines and Singapore, we look forward to welcoming even more of Catriona’s fans to see her up close and personal over the next six months,” sabi ni Mak.

Sa susunod na anim na buwan, maaaring malapitan ng mga visitor ang wax figure ni Catriona si Madame Tussauds Singapore at pwede rin silang makapagselfie rito. Ang itsura ng wax figure ay hango sa coronation-winning look ni Catriona Gray noong 2018 at ang “lava dress” na suot ng wax figure ay hindi isang kopya kundi pinasadya at ginawa mismo ng Filipino designer na si Mak Tumang na siya ring gumawa ng original lava gown ni Catriona sa Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang kauna-unahang Filipino na may wax figure sa Madame Tussauds Singapore

Mananatili ang wax figure ni Catriona sa Singapore for a limited period bago ito dadalhin sa Madame Tussauds museums sa Hong Kong at Bangkok.

Bilang pagpupugay naman sa mga healthcare worker sa Singapore na sumusuong sa laban kontra COVID-19, nag-donate si Catriona at ang Madame Tussauds Singapore ng care packs na ipamamahagi sa nursing staff sa IHH Healthcare.