MANILA -- BoybandPH's Ford Valencia has released his latest solo single, a new version of "Magmahal Muli," under ABS-CBN's Star Pop label.

"Magmahal Muli" was originally composed by Sam Milby during his stint in the first-ever season of "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2005. It was recorded as a duet by Milby and fellow housemate Say Alonzo.

The song tells the pain of lost love and reminds listeners that you don't need find new love because it will come at the right time.

Ford, who auditioned for "PBB" several times, said it was an honor for him to do his own cover of "Magmahal Muli."

“Even if I haven’t realized that dream of mine, it’s a huge honor to breathe new life to one of our favorite songs from ‘PBB.’ I used to just sing this song during videoke and jamming sessions with my friends and now it’s my single,” Ford said in a statement.

Valencia's heartfelt version of the song was produced by Star Pop head Rox Santos, arranged by Tommy Katigbak, and mixed and mastered by Tim Recla. It is now available on all digital music platforms and Star Music's YouTube channel.

The track is the follow-up to Valencia's debut solo single “Paalam Na,” which was released in November 2021.