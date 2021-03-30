WATCH: Wedding video of Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad

MANILA - Actress Sam Pinto has finally shared her wedding video three weeks after she tied the knot with basketball player Anthony Semerad.

Uploaded on her YouTube channel, the wedding film was created by Bob Nicolas documenting her most special day.

But prior to the actual wedding clips, Pinto shared some details about the ceremony which was held at the Conrad Manila hotel last March 8.

“It’s literally four guests. My mom’s there, my sister, Anthony’s twin brother (David) and the wife, si Gwen (Zamora),” she said of the intimate event.

“Originally dapat kasi civil wedding lang iyan, a very simple wedding in City Hall. We just wanted to sign the papers and get married kasi this date was already planned siguro pre-pandemic pa. Nag-meeting kami with my coordinator February or January. Ganun katagal na siyang nakaplano so okay, ituloy na natin ito kasi naka-book na rin. That’s why we decided to do a very intimate sunset wedding.”

Sharing that they plan to hold another ceremony in December, Pinto said: “We’re actually doing a semi-bigger wedding, maybe max 50 guests kasama na ang close guests and family.”

For the wedding, Pinto shared that she wore a Michael Leyva gown, while Semerad donned a Francis Libiran suit.

The actress also shared her top three favorite things that happened on her wedding day.

“First is nung tapos na 'yung lahat. I guess when you’re a bride, even if they tell you to just relax, parang you still want to know what’s going on, what’s going to happen. Anxiety na rin kung ano ba. Parang there’s so many things going on so nung tapos na siya, I can breathe,” she said.

Taking the second spot was a very precious moment she had with her mom at her hotel room.

“Nung nag-dress up na ako and nakita ako ng mom ko. She actually cried. I wasn’t expecting her to cry kasi feeling ko doon pa siya iiyak kapag naglakad na ako sa aisle. Hindi 'yung kakabihis ko lang,” she said.

Last but not the least, of course, was when Semerad finally put the wedding ring on her finger.

“Yun na talaga. I am a married woman. That feeling talaga na this just sealed everything, I just felt parang at peace na.”

Pinto, 31, and Semerad, 29, have been a couple since August 2018. They got engaged a year later.

Take a look at their wedding in the clip below starting at the 10:14 mark.