Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad get married

Anthony Semerad shares a glimpse of the venue of his civil wedding with Sam Pinto. Instagram: @anthonysemerad

MANILA — Actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad tied the knot on Monday in a civil ceremony.

In an Instagram Stories update, Semerad shared a short video of Pinto, whom he asked, “Mrs. Semerad, how are you?”

Pinto, in her white wedding gown and seated across Semerad, answered: “Very good, thank you.”

The clip showed a glimpse of the venue — a high-rise rooftop where they also had their intimate dinner, with a total of four guests.

Pinto earlier said the “very small civil wedding” on March 8 will be followed by a “semi bigger wedding” by the end of the year.

“Claiming this is our year! Only peace, happiness, blessings and positive vibes! Everything that is happening is supposed to happen,” she said in a previous post.

Pinto, 31, and Semerad, 29, have been a couple since August 2018. They got engaged a year later.