Claire de la Fuentes’ son Gigo rues her sudden passing: 'Ang last thought niya ayaw niya akong iwanan'

OPM icon Claire de la Fuente

MANILA -- “Ang last thought niya ayaw niya akong iwanan.”

This was the heartbreaking sharing of Gigo de la Fuente to ABS-CBN News on the unexpected demise of her mother, OPM icon Claire de la Fuente, on Tuesday, 7 a.m., at the Pope John Paul II hospital in Las Pinas due to COVID-19 complications.

“I could not be beside her in the hospital," rued de la Fuente who also tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently on his seventh day of home quarantine. “Pero kakayanin ko ito. My mom and my late father who passed a decade ago prepared me for this.”

While showbiz reels with shock at de la Fuentes’ sudden passing, her son pieced together the last crucial days of his mother.

“Thursday last week she already had symptoms,” Gigo related, citing the possibility that they contracted the virus from household help. “Friday, initial test showed it was COVID. I was asymptomatic, she had mild symptoms.”

Earlier on March 20, de la Fuente even posted on her Facebook account her concern about the surge of COVID infection in the country. “Tantanan nyo na po ang paglabas pls!!! THIS IS SERIOUS!!!" she wrote.

The 63-year-old singer was eventually brought to the Las Pinas hospital. “She was monitored for three to four days at the hospital’s waiting tent area and transferred to Pope John Paul II hospital yesterday," Gigo recounted, adding that her mom’s second COVID confirmatory test results stressed her out.

“I told her you’re overthinking kasi. But it got the best of her plus the fact that she had diabetes and hypertension. Her oxygen level was constantly low and in her sleep, her heart stopped.”

Counting the days, Gigo said he wished that her mom could have overcome the virus in the crucial one-week period. “Pareho kami, we’re both on our seventh day. While I’m here on quarantine, she didn’t make it,” he said.

Imelda Papin told ABS-CBN News she was shocked and deeply affected by De la Fuentes’ passing. Together with another OPM icon Eva Eugenio, Papin and de la Fuente formed the Jukebox Box Queens triumvirate with their long-running series of live concerts here and abroad.

“Unexpected ito talaga. Siya pa na pinakamalakas ang loob sa aming tatlo, matapang at parang kayang kaya niya lahat,” Papin said. “And yet siya pa ang tinamaan ng COVID. Hindi ko na alam kung ano ang pinapakita ng Diyos dahil kahit sino tatamaman ng COVID. Mabait siyang kaibigan, mami-miss ko siya -- sobra!”

As the tributes continue to unfold for de la Fiuente, Gigo said he is grateful for the outpouring of love and sympathy for his family.