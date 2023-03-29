MANILA – Maris Racal and Khalil Ramos are teaming up for the first time in a movie from director Antoinette Jadaone, who announced the project with film producer Project 8 on Tuesday night.

“Finally working with @khalilramos! Bakit ganyan ka makatingin, @mariesteller??” read the caption of Project 8’s post.

The movie also stars Jane Oineza and Gio Alvarez, among others, according to Jadaone's Instagram Story.

The project’s title has yet to be revealed as well as its release date. Project 8, however, announced, that shooting for the movie will start soon.

Ramos started his showbiz career when he joined ABS-CBN’s “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011. He placed runner-up in the talent show, behind the eventual winners Maasinhon Trio.

But his stint in "PGT" led him to an acting career, appearing in the series “Princess and I”, top-billed by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Ramos was also part of several series later on such as “Pangako Sa’yo,” “A Love to Last,” “La Luna Sangre,” and “Bagani.”

Racal, on the other hand, entered showbiz in 2014 after a popular stint in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

The following nine years saw her essay supporting then main roles, later on showing her comedic side.

