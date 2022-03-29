MANILA -- Vhong Navarro, Guila Alvarez, Bojo Molina and Dominic Ochoa, four of the stars of ABS-CBN's 1996 comedy show "Super Laff-In," had a mini reunion.

On Instagram, Navarro, Ochoa and Alvarez shared photos of their impromptu reunion.

"Kailangan lang pala ni Bojo umuwi para magsama-sama tayo ulit eh... at least hindi na tayo sa Zoom nagiinuman. We miss you @nikkivaldez," Alvarez shared in her Instagram post.

Alvarez, a former "Ang TV" cast member, is now the mother of four kids. She returned to acting via "Kuwaresma" in 2019.

Molina, who retired from showbiz years ago, is now a family man working in Guam.

Ochoa and Navarro are still two of the visible actors in show business. Navarro is one of the main hosts of Kapamilya network's "It's Showtime," while Ochoa is busy doing television dramas.