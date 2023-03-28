MANILA – British-Australian singer Ruel is coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert for his 4TH Wall World Tour.

According to concert promoter Wilbros Live, the show will held on Friday, May 26 at Samsung Hall.

Tickets will go on sale beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets.



This will be the third time that will perform in Manila since his first visit in the country in 2019.

Last February, Ruel also performed for his Filipino fans at a free mall concert in Taguig City.

Ruel is known for his singles “Don’t Tell Me,” “As Long As You Care,” and “Painkiller.”

Early this month, Ruel released his album “4th Wall.”