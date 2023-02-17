Photo from Ruel's Twitter account

MANILA – British-Australian singer Ruel has returned to the Philippines for a free mall concert in Taguig City on Saturday, February 18.

Ruel is set to showcase his talent once again in the country when he performs at Venice Grand Canal Mall at 7 p.m., ahead of the release of his upcoming album “4th Wall.”

This will be the second time the foreign artist will perform in Manila after visiting the country in 2019 as part of his “Ready Tour.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Ruel said he is open to collaborating with local Filipino artists. Last night, he met Kiana Valenciano and Josh Cullen of SB19.

hey there manila, might do something wild and drop the tracklist at the show tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eP46dnZTGP — RUEL (@oneruel) February 17, 2023

Ruel is known for his singles “Don’t Tell Me,” “As Long As You Care,” and “Painkiller.”

He released three extended plays already in his music career: “Ready” (2018), “Free Time” (2019), and “Bright Lights, Red Eyes” (2020).

His album “4th Wall” is expected to be released in March.

