Chris Pine has played a variety of roles since he began his career in Hollywood some two decades ago.



Years later, he continues to pick up important lessons from his films, including from his character in "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."



Pine plays Edgin in the movie, a charming bard, leading a merry band of adventurers.



"Edgin is wonderfully simple, and that's not to demean the character," he said. "It means that I can really kind of bring myself to bear on the role."



Michelle Rodriguez, meanwhile, co-stars as Holga. She shared that she enjoys being in a family-oriented film.



"It is just really refreshing to have a movie that I can take my goddaughter to and not worry about the violence," she said.



Rodriguez added: "It’s lighthearted is what I'm trying to say, and I appreciate that. I don't think I work often enough in lighthearted projects and I think that it's good for the soul."



The ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant and "Bridgerton" breakout star, Regé-Jean Page.