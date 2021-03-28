Gary V sings cover of 'With A Smile' for The Greatest Showdown

MANILA - Gary Valenciano on Sunday performed a cover of an Eraserheads tune as part of the Greatest Showdown segment of “ASAP Natin To.”

When it was his turn to take the stage, the veteran performer sang his rendition of “With a Smile.”

He was later on joined by his fellow singers Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez to finish the song.

Eraserheads first released “With a Smile” in 1994 as part of their album “Circus” and “Aloha Milkyway.”

Other artists who have released their versions of the tune were South Border, Aiza Seguerra, Daniel Padilla and most recently Thai heartthrob Bright Vachirawit.

