'Succession, anime': Shows to watch out on streaming platforms

MANILA — Several streaming giants have announced new series and films that will be available on their platforms soon.

Anime in Netflix

Returning to AnimeJapan 2023, Netflix showcased its diverse slate of current and upcoming anime including fan-favorites like "PLUTO" or newly announced series "Ōoku: The Inner Chambers," delighting fans both in and outside Japan during multiple booth presentations and a star-studded stage event.

The broad lineup across genres like sci-fi, action and more includes newly announced titles "Ōoku: The Inner Chambers," the first anime adaptation of the hit manga by Fumi Yoshinaga, and "Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune," an anime series adapted from a brand-new military science fiction novel by Carlo Zen, who made his debut with "The Saga of Tanya the Evil."

These and more titles are joining the previously announced "Onmyoji," an animated series based on the world of Baku Yumemakura’s well-known tales about the ancient yin-yang diviner Abe Seimei, which is set for release later this year.

'Succession' and more on HBO GO

Catch a series of exciting premieres from the Japanese film, "The Last 10 Years (Yomei Junen)" to the Max Original limited series "Love & Death," starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons on HBO GO.

The much-awaited premiere of "Succession" season 4 and the final episode of "The Bachelor Indonesia" will be streaming on the platform, as well.

The finale of "The Bachelor Indonesia" will be available on April 7, "Quantum Leap" season 1 on April 4 and new episodes of "Succession" Season 4 every Monday and "Sesame Street" season 53 every Thursday. The "Making of The Last of Us" will also be available soon.

'Mindcage' on Lionsgate Play

PLDT Home subscribers can now stream the much-awaited psychological film for free on the Lionsgate Play app and join the hunt for a serial killer in Martin Lawrence's comeback thriller "Mindcage."

In the film, Detective Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) is tasked to assist the lead investigator Doyle (Martin Lawrence). She finds out that five years ago, The Artist (John Malkovich) kidnapped and murdered six prostitutes.

