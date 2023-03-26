MANILA – Marco Gumabao did mind being candid on the topic of his rumored romance with his former co-star Cristine Reyes.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Gumabao said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company.

“Basta you’ll find out when the time is right. Hindi naman sa hindi pa right time [ngayon] pero siguro, we’re just enjoying ‘yung time namin na kami muna, na wala munang nakikiusyoso,” he said, as quoted by Inquirer.



Although they are not denying going out, Gumabao said he and Reyes just prefer to keep things more private.

“Happy naman kami sa tahimik na buhay,” he said. “Hindi naman kami nagde-deny ni Cristine. Of course, napag-usapan na rin namin to, we’re not denying anything… Parang mas masarap lang na private at walang nakiki-ano.”

Nonetheless, Gumabao categorically stated that what they have now is something "special."

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami.”

The two got the chance to work in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.