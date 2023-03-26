LOOK: Wedding photos of Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas

The first wedding photos of actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon and his wife Jana Roxas have been released.

The snaps were shared on social media by the Nice Print Photography, which documented the special day on March 25.

Roxas looked glowing in her bridal gown, while Falcon was dashing in his white suit.

The couple held a Christian wedding ceremony in Taguig City on Saturday.

Falcon and Roxas revealed the date of their wedding last week. The couple got engaged in August 2022.

In past interviews, Falcon shared that he met Roxas during a housewarming party in Pansol and they have been inseparable ever since.

Back in 2017, Falcon and Roxas were speculated to have tied the knot but both denied the rumor.