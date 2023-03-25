Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married: report

MANILA — Actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon and girlfriend Jana Roxas have tied the knot, according to an online report Saturday.

The couple held a Christian wedding ceremony at Enderun, Taguig City, according to Pep.ph.

Falcon and Roxas revealed the date of their wedding last week. The couple got engaged in August 2022.

The proposal happened on the eve of Roxas’ birthday in one of her closest friends' house. Present were family members of Falcon and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor and his wife Hiyas, and colleagues from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Oriental Mindoro.

In past interviews, Falcon shared that he met Roxas during a housewarming party in Pansol and they have been inseparable ever since.

Back in 2017, Falcon and Roxas were rumored to have tied the knot but both denied the issue.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: