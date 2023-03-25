'The Voice PH' winner Jason Dy vouches for KZ Tandingan

Jason Dy with a 'The Voice Kids Philippines' contestant. ABS-CBN

MANILA — "The Voice Philippines" winner Jason Dy vouched for KZ Tandingan to be a coach of a contestant in the show's fifth kids' edition on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Lucho Bobis, from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, wowed the judges with his rendition of "Himala" and made them all turn.

During the deliberation, Tandingan revealed that Dy was just at the back of the stage.

"Nakikinig ako sa likod, napakagaling mo. Ang boses mo, napakaganda," Dy told the contestant.

Later on, Dy brought his trophy and told how will Bobis achieve the such feat with Tandingan.

"Kung gusto mong magkaganito (trophy) piliin mo ‘yung blue ‘yung buhok, si Coach KZ," he said.

Their convincing powers worked, making Bobis the latest addition to Tandingan's team.

Ogie Alcasid and Klarisse de Guzman earlier visited "The Voice Kids Philippines" stage to vouch for Martin Nievera as judges continue to battle to get contestants in their team.

However, Nievera's colleagues were not enough and both contestants chose Bamboo as their coach.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

FROM THE ARCHIVES: