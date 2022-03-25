MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video for the OPM band Jose Carlito's new single "At Kahit" on its official YouTube channel.

The video, which premiered on Thursday, was directed by Niq Ablao and features actress Arabella Davao.

Released under ABS-CBN's DNA Music label, the song was written and produced by the band's frontman, Jose Carlito "JC" Ford Padilla.

“’At Kahit’ highlights love as more than just a feeling and a constant choice to be with your partner despite life’s ups and downs,” the band explained in a statement.

Jose Carlito is a four-piece alternative rock band composed of Padilla, Katsumi Kabe, Aj Ascona, and JZ Lorenzo.



The band's previous singles included “Blangkong Imahe,” “Big White Wall,” and “My Generation.”

Padilla is the son of actress-host Karla Estrada with Orient Pearl's vocalist Naldy Padilla.

He was also the vocalist of now disbanded Parking 5, along with his brother Daniel Padilla.

