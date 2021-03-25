‘Dagat, please’: Sue Ramirez wows with ‘bikini season’ snaps

MANILA — Bikini-ready doesn’t necessarily mean vacation-ready, given the latest lockdown measures.

But Sue Ramirez sure knows how to get in the mood for summer, despite having to delay trips to the beach.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old actress has been sharing selfies of her “bikini season” looks.

In one photo, she is seen sporting a floral swimwear and flaunting her curves.

In another, Ramirez shows her toned figure while wearing a white string bikini. She captioned it, “Dagat pls.”

Ramirez has time and again shared photos of her in her favorite swimsuits, with messages of body positivity and drawing supportive comments.

She, however, also had to deal with disrespectful remarks, and worse, being the target of maliciously edited photos making her appear naked.

Notably, in January, her talent agency Star Magic backed Ramirez, as well as her fellow contract artist Maris Racal, in pursuing legal action against the perpetrators of their fabricated “scandal.”

“Nakikiusap ako sa inyo. Tulungan niyo ako na matapos na ang kulturang ito. Kulturang bumababoy sa mga kababaihan. Kulturang mapanira. Kulturang kasuklam-suklam,” Ramirez said at the time.

