Alex Gonzaga addresses pregnancy rumors

MANILA -- Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga denied that she is now pregnant with husband Mikee Morada.

Speculations about Gonzaga being pregnant started when she tweeted about getting a "big blessing."

Wow!!! Thank you Lord!!!! Today isn’t really an ordinary day!!! I got a big blessing today! Praise God! Claim mo talaga! 🤍🤍🤍 — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) March 23, 2021

In fact, a netizen congratulated her about her baby.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Gonzaga responded to the netizen.

"Wooops. Sorry hindi pa po. Ibang blessing po sinasabi ko. Waking up every morning is already a blessing," Gonzaga wrote as a reply.

Wooops. Sorry hindi pa po. Ibang blessing po sinasabi ko. Waking up every morning is a already a blessing 😁 https://t.co/pf3XpmF3or — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) March 24, 2021

Gonzaga and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.

The couple had their honeymoon in Amanpulo with Gonzaga’s parents and the family of her sister Toni.

By Gonzaga’s own declaration in a previous vlog, she and Morada are planning to have a bigger wedding this year.

