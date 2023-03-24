Teen artist Andrei Sison dies in car accident

MANILA -- Teen artist Andrei Sison has passed away due to car accident early Friday, talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center said in a social media post.

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center sadly announces the passing of one of its teen artists Andrei Sison, due to a car accident early this morning. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrei. We request everyone to respect his family’s privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul He was a well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family. We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now,” Sparkle GMA Artist Center said in an official statement.

In the comment section of his March 11 post on Instagram, fans of Sison expressed their condolences to the teen artist's family.

According to Pep, Sison was only 16 years old.