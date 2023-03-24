Photo from MLD Entertainment

MANILA – Newly-formed boy group HORI7ON has reached another milestone as their pre-debut single “Dash” is taking YouTube by storm.

Just two days after its release, “Dash” has amassed over 1.7 million views on YouTube alone, with netizens praising the talent of the group and the quality of the music video.

“Ang angas! Ganda ng mixing and mastering quality ng track! All the best HORI7ON,” singer Sam Mangubat said in the comment section.

Running for a little over 3 minutes, the video showed members Kim, Winston, Vinci, Jeromy, Reyster, Marcus, and Kyler delivering their lines and showcasing powerful dance moves in various sets, including a plane hangar and an area filled with shipping containers.

In an interview with "Showtime Online U," Marcus explained that the song is about HORI7ON's aspirations to "reach the top" as a pop act.

Jeromy, meanwhile, said he and his bandmates were happy to release their first music video.

"Sobrang hirap talaga ng training namin, both dancing and vocal. Pero masaya kasi parang ito na 'yong naging training namin para sa debut namin sa South Korea," he said.

Shortly after the release, the hashtag #HORI7ON_DASH_MV topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines as fans showed support for the up-and-coming group.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in June.

RELATED VIDEO

