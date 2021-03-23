Anne Curtis is first Filipino to reach 14M followers on Twitter

Actress-host Anne Curtis. Instagram: @santiagoraymond

MANILA — Anne Curtis became the first Filipino to reach 14 million followers on Twitter on Tuesday, the latest indication of her Forbes-approved status as one of the most influential personalities in Asia.

“Thank you, my tweethearts!” Curtis said, with a heart emoji, in response to a fan page posting a screenshot of her follower number indicating 14M.

Curtis, who has been active on Twitter since March 2009, has been using the platform not only to interact with fans, but also to comment on national issues and advocate causes dear to her, particularly children’s welfare.

Curtis has also shared personal milestones on the micro-blogging site, from her engagement and wedding, to becoming a first-time mom.

Over the years, Curtis has been consistently the most followed Philippine personality on Twitter. Ranking below her in the top five, in order, are Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla.

In December 2020, Curtis was named among the Top 100 Digital Stars in Asia by Forbes magazine. The list was determined by the celebrities’ social media reach and engagement, as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

Other Filipinos who made that list were Vice Ganda, Locsin, Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, and Sarah Geronimo.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC