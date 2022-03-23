Hitmaker-comedian renews contract with ABS-CBN

MANILA — OPM pillar Ogie Alcasid is one of the rare personalities seen seven times a week on television, and at 54, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

OPM pillar Ogie Alcasid is one of few seen every day in current programs on ABS-CBN platforms — It's Showtime from Mondays to Saturdays and ASAP Natin 'To on Sundays.

"That gives me so much joy," he says of entertaining. "I'm happy and blessed that I'm home. I'm here to stay." pic.twitter.com/Whd23bD6vL — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) March 23, 2022

“I don’t feel old, to be honest. I feel young as ever,” Alcasid said Wednesday, as he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN for a second time, six years after he first officially signed with the network.

Alcasid is currently seen on ABS-CBN platforms daily, as co-host of the noontime program “It’s Showtime” Mondays to Saturdays, and as a mainstay of the iconic concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sundays.

“I am so honored that at this juncture of my career, I was given a chance again to do what I love to do, and that is to sing and perform every Sunday, to make people laugh every single day. That gives me so much joy,” he said.

Alcasid’s current programs are seen on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC. “ASAP Natin ‘To” is also simulcast on TV5.

“Natutuwa ako na ang dami-daming Kapamilya pa rin at parami pa nang parami pa rin ang Kapamilya nanonood sa atin,” he said. “Kaya ako, ngayong araw na ‘to, sobrang excited ako. Nag-uumapaw.”

A singer-songwriter, comedian, and now a daily noontime show host, Alcasid teased that Kapamilya viewers can look forward to more offerings from him under the ABS-CBN banner.

“Marami pa tayong aasahan sa gagawin ko. More music to come. More performances. More laughter. More joy. Dahil ‘yan ang kailangang kailangan natin ngayon, at nandito tayo para ibigay ‘yan.

“Simula pa lang ito,” Alcasid said.

Pointing out that his earliest shows in the ‘90s were with ABS-CBN, prior to his time with rival network GMA-7, Alcasid said, “This is where I started, so I am just coming back home.”

“And I am happy and blessed that I am home, and I’m here to stay. Pasensya na po, matagal ‘to!” he quipped.

Aside from Alcasid, his fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Vhong Navarro and actor JC de Vera signed fresh contracts with ABS-CBN on Wednesday. Alcasid’s wife Regine Velasquez, a fellow OPM icon who similarly renewed her contract in February, was present to support her husband.

ABS-CBN executives who signed were Rick Tan, head of finance; Lauren Dyogi, head of TV production and head of Star Magic; Cory Vidanes, chief operating officer; Carlo Katigbak, president and CEO; and Mark Lopez, chairman.

Alcasid expressed gratitude to the ABS-CBN leadership, as well as to loyal fans of the network, saying, “Kung wala kayo, wala kami.”