Patrick Garcia, wife mark sixth wedding anniversary

MANILA – Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez marked their sixth wedding anniversary last March 21.

In their respective Instagram pages, the two shared their message for each other.

"Happy happy anniversary my love! A decade together and 6 years married! Wow! I love you more today than ever and looking forward to infinity and eternity with you. You are my greatest blessing, I love you so so so much! More than you will ever know," Garcia wrote in his post.

For her part, Martinez said she is "extremely" proud of her husband and how they've grown together.

"You know the saying 'it feels like yesterday.' Well in our marriage that is not the case... we have gone through soooooo much. It is really only by God’s grace that we have overcome and continue to do so. Oh my Love, i am extremely proud of you. I am proud of how much we have grown together. You wrote me a letter almost 3 years ago which I hold closest to my heart and how you have fulfilled every word. I honestly feel like we have been on a honeymoon since. I continue to fall in love with you everyday. 10 YEARS TOGETHER... 6 YEARS MARRIED TODAY... and I would do it ALL AGAIN IN A HEARTBEAT to be with you! I LOVE YOU always and forever, my Patrick," she wrote.



Garcia first made public his relationship with Martinez in October 2013, in an interview with a local magazine where he also introduced their first child, Chelsea.

Just last January, the couple announced via their vlog that they are expecting their fourth child.

Garcia also has a son, Alex Jazz, with actress Jennylyn Mercado.