'Found an angel for a tour guide': Jake Ejercito reunites with daughter Ellie in Siargao

MANILA – Jake Ejercito flew all the way to Siargao to fetch her daughter Ellie, who has been living with her mom Andi Eigenmann in the island.

On Twitter, the actor shared photos of him and Ellie while having some quality time together by the beach.

Ejercito said this is his first time in Siargao but he is fortunate because he found himself “an angel for a tour guide.”

First time in siargao to collect the offspring! pic.twitter.com/kZstr1ifMs — jake ejercito (@unoemilio) March 21, 2021

Found me an angel for a tour guide 🤍 pic.twitter.com/U62VGeGjxQ — jake ejercito (@unoemilio) March 22, 2021

It would be recalled that Ellie had been with Ejercito and her father’s family for a year, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It was only when the travel restrictions eased up that Eigenmann was able to reunite with Ellie in Manila.

After that, the two spent time together with Eigenmann’s other daughter Lilo as the actress waited to give birth to her second child with her fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo.

One month after she gave birth to her son, Eigenmann, Alipayo, their two kids and Ellie all flew back to Siargao to resume living their “happy island life.”

While Eigenmann and Ejercito are no longer together, they have managed to be on good terms as parents to their daughter.

