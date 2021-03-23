Baby No. 5: It’s another boy for Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto

Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto so far have only one daughter. Their four other children, including Hermosa’s current pregnancy, are boys. Instagram: @osotto



MANILA — Having admittedly prayed for a baby girl, celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto shared on Tuesday that their fifth child is a boy, through an updated sonogram of the actress’ pregnancy.

“It’s a boy! Again!” Sotto wrote on Instagram, with a laughing emoji.

“Thank you Lord! We were really praying for a girl, pero ito ang binigay ng Panginoon. Babae man o lalaki, we are more than grateful to God. He knows and controls everything,” he said.

Sotto and Hermosa, both 37, have four children: Kiel, Kaleb, Vin, and Ondrea — the only girl.

When the couple announced their latest pregnancy in December 2020, Hermosa included a photo of Ondrea’s prayer for a sister.

Referring to the yet-unanswered prayer, Sotto, in his post on Tuesday, quipped: “So paano na Lord? Ibig ba sabihin may kasunod pa ito?”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC