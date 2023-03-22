Karina Bautista wants to break 'kontrabida' stereotype

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Karina Bautista, who is known for her sweet and wholesome roles, hopes to play a kontrabida role in the future.

In "Star Magic Celebrity Conversations" on Tuesday, Bautista shared the reasons why she wanted to play a villain.

"Gusto kong maging kontrabida for once kasi I want to break the stereotype na ang kontrabida kailangang nakataas ang kilay, kailangang mukhang matapang, maldita. Pero in real life we all know everyone can be kontrabida, hindi ba? 'Yung mga mukhang mababait, hindi niyo alam," Bautista said.

"'Yung mga role kasi na greyish na hindi mo alam kung mamahalin mo or kakainisin mo. Like after the movie mapapasabi ka, 'ano ba ito?' 'Yung may rason siya, totoo siyang tao, hindi siya character. Totoo siya na mararamdaman mo na she has reasons of doing these bad things in her life pero at the same time mali," the young actress added.

Bautista also wants to do a project where she can show off her love for swimming.

"I don't know if everyone knows it but I'm a swimmer," she said.

Bautista started her showbiz career in 2018 when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" where she was dubbed as "Miss Independent from Isabela."

She also starred in the 2021 hit series "Viral Scandal" starring Charlie Dizon.



