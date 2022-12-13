WATCH: Karina Bautista buys dream lot in Tagaytay

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Karina Bautista has finally brought her dream lot in Tagaytay.

According to the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, the lot is a surprise for her family.

"At the young age, 20 years old, na nabili ko 'yon, every time na sinasabi ko sa friends ko na 'oy hindi ako puwede, oy ito lang ang maibibigay ko' naiintindihan nila 'yon kasi alam nila na may pinag-iipununan ako at binabayaran monthly. Tapos nung nabili ko 'yon, looking back naisip ko talaga lahat nang pinagdaanan ko sa 'PBB,' lahat nang tiniis ko," Bautista said in Star Magic's Inside News

"Sabi ko, 'ah ito na pala 'yon, so God is preparing me for the best.' Kasi siyempre I got a lot of criticisms din after my PBB appearance. I had 'Sandugo.' So it was really hard din like ilang years din, and I had really down moments na umiiyak ako na halos parang sabi ko, ayaw ko na umarte, ayaw ko na yarta mag-artista, parang give up na ako. So sabi ko naman nothing is unpaid with the Lord. Parang lahat 'yan may karampatang bayad talaga whether good and bad and I think I've done enough good and my best. Tapos nakita ko 'yon, sabi ko, ah nakaka-proud naman po talaga," she added.

Bautista started her showbiz career in 2018 when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" where she was dubbed as "Miss Independent from Isabela."

She is now part of Rise Artists Studio along with her onscreen partner Aljon Mendoza.



The two starred in the series "Viral Scandal" with their fellow Rise artists Charlie Dizon and Markus Paterson.

Just recently, Bautista was part of the 3-part farewell episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

