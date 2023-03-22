Finally! Alanis Morissette to push through with PH show

MANILA -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette's Manila concert is finally pushing through.

Promoter Ovation Productions on Wednesday announced that Morissette will have a one-night concert on August 1, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The show is part of her tour celebrating the 28th anniversary of her landmark album "Jagged Little Pill."

Morissette was originally scheduled to hold a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April 6 and 7, 2020 but her shows have been rescheduled thrice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease around the world.

Tickets for the August concert will go on sale beginning March 29 at SM Tickets.

According to Ovation Productions, tickets to the 2020 show will not be honored. "Please refund your 2020 tickets and purchase new tickets.," it said.

Morissette last performed in Manila back in 1996. She is best known for her songs, "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know."