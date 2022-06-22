Alanis Morissette's 2-day concert in Manila cancelled

MANILA -- Alanis Morissette's concerts in Manila later this year have been cancelled.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ovation Productions announced that the singer will no longer push through with the November 18 and 19 shows at the Mall of Asia Arena “due to scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.”

In consultation with Morissette’s management, Ovation Productions said it felt it would be best “to refund the ticket holders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time.”

Morissette also released a statement to explain the cancellation.

“My friends in Philippines, I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming Jagged Little Pill Anniversary tour dates have been cancelled. I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug,” she said.

The concert promoter said all purchased tickets will receive a full refund and will be processed at point of purchase to the original payment method used for purchase.

Morissette was originally scheduled to hold a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April 6 and 7, 2020 but her shows have been rescheduled thrice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease around the world.

Her upcoming shows in Manila are part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album, "Jagged Little Pill."



Morissette last performed in Manila back in 1996. She is best known for her songs, "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know."

She released her first studio album in eight years, "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," in July 2020.