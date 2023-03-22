Critics hail Ben Affleck's 'Air' at festival premiere

(From left to right) Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina, Jason Bateman at the premiere of 'Air' at the South by Southwest Festival. Handout

"Air," directed by Ben Affleck, had a triumphant premiere at the South by Southwest Festival, garnering standing ovations and rave reviews from critics.

Variety hailed the movie as “this Generation’s ‘Jerry Maguire’” while Indiewire described it as “ultimately one of the best sports movies ever made.”

Based on the official synopsis provided by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie tells the story of the “unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.”

According to Affleck, “Air” is a movie “that is made to inspire people, to make them feel good in a way that Michael Jordan is inspiring to the world.”

Affleck also stars in the film along with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

The movie opens in Philippine cinemas on April 19.