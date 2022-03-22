Lovi Poe at her contract signing with Regal Entertainment. Handout

MANILA – After several months of waiting, Lovi Poe teased that her first project with Carlo Aquino “Seasons” is finally about to come out.

Poe, however, teased on Instagram that the team behind the project is mulling if they should release it as a film or a limited series.

“Remember when Carlo and I shot SEASONS? We just watched it and I’m feeling extra kilig and excited 'cause our editors and artistic team are contemplating if we should make the film into a limited series. HOW. COOL. IS. THAT??!” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress then asked her followers for their opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile, Aquino left a comment on Poe’s post expressing excitement if it will be turned into a limited series.

“Waaait! Series??!!! Woooop!! Puwede yaan,” he said.

Poe and Aquino first teased “Seasons” in July last year. Produced by Regal Films, the project was directed by Easy Ferrer.

At a recent press conference, Poe recalled how thrilled she was when she learned she would be working with Aquino in “Seasons.”

“Lumaki akong nanonood ng ‘G-mik’,” Poe told ABS-CBN News. “I was so intimidated the first time ko siyang makaharap. Oh my gosh, I said to myself, ganito pala talaga ang feeling kapag nakatrabaho mo na ‘yung napapanood mo lang dati.

“What was really nice was that he made me feel comfortable, although deep inside, I was really dying dahil nasa-starstruck ako sa kanya. Ang sarap katrabaho at ka-eksena ni Carlo. Hindi ko na kailangan i-motivate ang sarili ko.”

Poe only had nice words to say about Aquino. “Carlo is a very giving actor. I think you’ll really know na magaling ang isang artista because he knows when it’s your moment ang isang eksena.”

Poe, who turned 33 last February 11, recently inked a new, non-exclusive film contract with Regal Entertainment, in the presence of her manager Leo Dominguez and Regal’s Roselle Monteverde.

Poe also dreams of directing her own movie one day, like perhaps her dad, action king Fernando Poe, Jr., who went by the name of Ronwaldo Reyes in many of his film. “I hope I can really direct in the future,” she admitted. “I hope I can be given that chance.

“But I’ll be honest, I’m more on the writing side. Writers have a vision how they want the movie to look or the flow of the story. Right now, I want to start from my story concept.”

“Seasons” was completed with a three-hour running time. “They are having a hard time trimming it down kasi ang ganda ng nabuong story and the movie,” insisted Poe. “It’s such a good problem.”

If they make the story longer, Poe wants to add to the story. “The original title is ‘Seasons, Reasons and a Lifetime’,” Poe said. “Para ma-cover din namin ang ‘Reasons’ and ‘Lifetime.’ Nasa ‘Seasons’ pa lang kami. We want to do a cliffhanger.”

Even producer Roselle Monteverde agreed “Seasons” has an extended running time. “We shot everything then decided to trim it down. But if you see the entire movie, wala ka talagang itatapon. It’s a good blessing. Ang ganda ng performance ni Lovi and Carlo.”

Interestingly, Poe became part of the creative team of “Seasons.” She cannot be thankful enough that Regal gave her the opportunity to collaborate with them.

“I’ve been working with Regal since I started. I was 14, 15 years old,” Poe granted. “They were the first ones who took the risk for me. They took the chance. I’m so grateful I’m still here.

'“Regal has been in the industry for so, so many years and I’ve been a huge fan of the work they’ve done for a long time already. To be given an opportunity to create a concept is such a blessing.”

After watching the preview of “Seasons,” Poe went home still thrilled that finally, her concept had been executed.

“I just know that everybody gave their best. The character that I play is flawed. She’s not perfect. Many will not probably understand her choices in life, although a lot of people will be able to relate to her.

“We conquer a lot of situations wherein we take a lot of things for granted. You have to be careful about the choices that you make because sometimes, you’re so focused on things that maybe you already take for granted.

“I think I’m better than I was, but there’s really so much more to learn. It’s journey as human beings. That’s what makes life colorful.”

Poe even recorded two themes – “Panaginip” and “Lifetime” – for “Seasons.”

Given a chance, Poe wants to do a remake of “Batang Quiapo” (1986). “I’m a huge fan of the tandem of my dad and Miss Maricel Soriano,” Poe excitedly said.

In fact, “Batang Quiapo” tops her favorite FPJ action film of all time. The others are “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko” (1999) and the classics – “Aguila” (1980) and “Perlas ng Silangan” (1969).

“I’ve actually worked with Jericho Rosales before [‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ in 2011],” she said. “I want to work with him again. Of course, there’s Miss Sharon [Cuneta] and Miss Vilma [Santos]. Mga dream actors ko to work with.

“What’s nice about the industry, with Regal also, I get to work with different actors from the very beginning. There’s just so much growth. It has been a crazy ride for me because I’ve been making decisions that made me push myself even more.

“I made decisions that made me learn. Stepping out of my comfort zone was a big thing. Transition is not a very easy thing. I guess I’d like to pat myself on the back. A lot of people just want to be happy where they are and I’m happy.

“I’ve always been happy. The fact that I’ve pushed myself to grow even more, it is something that I’m very proud of.”

Poe cannot be any happier that she gets to work with Piolo Pascual in ABS-CBN’s forthcoming series, “Flower of Evil,” an adaptation of a Korean drama.

“It’s a story about a detective who’s looking for a serial killer, not knowing that she is looking for her husband,” Poe said about the “Flower of Evil” plot.

Being in a locked-in taping in Clark, Pampanga allowed her to bond with her co-stars, particularly Pascual.

“There was a time I tried joining Piolo and Joross [Gamboa] in their workout, but sumakit ang katawan ko for about a week,” Poe recalled. “Sobrang intense pala nilang mag work out.

“Although I don’t get to work out with them everyday because there were days na maaga ang call time ko and I had more scenes to shoot. May routine din ako sa umaga. Pero ang bait nila. They made me feel comfortable.

“Starting as a Kapamilya means a lot and it matters kung sino ang unang maka-trabaho mo, sila ang nag-guide sa akin every step of the way.”

She wrapped up the second cycle of “Flower of Evil,” but will still do the third cycle. Her schedule is loaded with work that’s why she cannot make personal plans yet.

Meanwhile, Poe’s international film with Hollywood actor Alex Pettyfer, “The Chelsea Cowboy,” which started shooting late last year, still has to wrap up one more day when they need to shoot a day on the beach.

“It’s wintertime now, so we are still waiting for a good day when we can shoot on the beach,” Poe said. “May mga kailangan pa kaming balikan. But it was such a great experience being in that movie.”

She simply cannot be thankful that she got the chance to be cast in the film, based on the life of actor-gangster John Bindon and directed by Ben Cookson.

“I never expected that I would be in that kind of movie with Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne. Wala silang ka-ere ere. At the start, I remember, Alex Pettyfer, wanted to make me feel comfortable and he even gave me a hug.

“It was my first time to work on an international movie that’s why I appreciated those gestures. Even Poppy Delevingne made me feel at ease on the set.”